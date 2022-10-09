Jigstack 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,593.00 (STAK)

Jigstack (STAK) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Jigstack has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Jigstack token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jigstack has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $5,593.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jigstack Token Profile

Jigstack was first traded on April 22nd, 2021. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757,998,858 tokens. Jigstack’s official message board is medium.com/jigstack. The Reddit community for Jigstack is https://reddit.com/r/jigstack/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jigstack’s official website is jigstack.org.

Buying and Selling Jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Jigstack (STAK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jigstack has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,775,763,939.387654 in circulation. The last known price of Jigstack is 0.00067572 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $17,721.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jigstack.org/.”

