Joke Community ($JOKE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15,088.00

Joke Community ($JOKE) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Joke Community has a market capitalization of $2,300.61 and approximately $15,088.00 worth of Joke Community was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joke Community has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. One Joke Community token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Joke Community Token Profile

Joke Community’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Joke Community’s total supply is 7,350,000,000 tokens. Joke Community’s official Twitter account is @jokecommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joke Community’s official website is joke.community.

Buying and Selling Joke Community

According to CryptoCompare, “Joke Community ($JOKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Joke Community has a current supply of 7,350,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joke Community is 0.00000031 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joke.community/.”

