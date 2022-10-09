Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

