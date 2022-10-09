Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,814 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

