JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading Down 2.9%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25. Approximately 13 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.