JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Target Price to €21.50

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($25.51) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TLGHY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telenet Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Telenet Group Price Performance

TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

