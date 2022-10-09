JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 64,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $105.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

