JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.53) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 346.50 ($4.19).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 221.80 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.25 billion and a PE ratio of 652.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 208.90 ($2.52) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). Insiders have purchased 13,203 shares of company stock worth $3,454,930 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

