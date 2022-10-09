Juggernaut Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $308,075.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $4.22 million and $308,075.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a token. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @jgndefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Juggernaut Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juggernaut (JGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Juggernaut has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 100,210,415.86298622 in circulation. The last known price of Juggernaut is 0.0416251 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $307,199.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jgndefi.com/.”

