Jumbo (JUB) Trading Down 100% Over Last Week

Jumbo (JUB) traded down 71.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Jumbo has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $564,393.00 worth of Jumbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jumbo token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jumbo has traded 100% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jumbo Profile

Jumbo launched on November 20th, 2021. Jumbo’s official Twitter account is @jumbodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jumbo’s official website is jumbodefi.io.

Jumbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jumbo (JUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jumbo has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jumbo is 0.00000022 USD and is down -36.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumbodefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jumbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jumbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jumbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

