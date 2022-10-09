Jurassic Crypto (JRSC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15,338.83

Jurassic Crypto (JRSC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Jurassic Crypto has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Jurassic Crypto has a market cap of $15,338.83 and approximately $45,168.00 worth of Jurassic Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jurassic Crypto token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jurassic Crypto Token Profile

Jurassic Crypto’s genesis date was February 19th, 2022. Jurassic Crypto’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Jurassic Crypto’s official Twitter account is @jurassic_crypto. Jurassic Crypto’s official website is www.jurassiccrypto.io/en.

Buying and Selling Jurassic Crypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Jurassic Crypto (JRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Jurassic Crypto has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jurassic Crypto is 0.00076738 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jurassiccrypto.io/en/.”

