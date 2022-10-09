Jurassic Nodes (DINO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $756.78

Jurassic Nodes (DINO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Jurassic Nodes has a market capitalization of $756.78 and $30,036.00 worth of Jurassic Nodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jurassic Nodes has traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Jurassic Nodes token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Jurassic Nodes Profile

Jurassic Nodes was first traded on March 5th, 2022. Jurassic Nodes’ official Twitter account is @jurassicnodes. The official website for Jurassic Nodes is jurassicnodes.com.

Buying and Selling Jurassic Nodes

According to CryptoCompare, “Jurassic Nodes (DINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Jurassic Nodes has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jurassic Nodes is 0.00553303 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jurassicnodes.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jurassic Nodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jurassic Nodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jurassic Nodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

