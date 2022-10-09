Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.00) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($17.96) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,840.92.

JTKWY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

