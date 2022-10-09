K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $254,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,242,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.