K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $7,753,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 88,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

