K-Tune Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $552,094.86 (KTT)

K-Tune (KTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, K-Tune has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. K-Tune has a total market cap of $552,094.86 and approximately $136,232.00 worth of K-Tune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K-Tune token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K-Tune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About K-Tune

K-Tune was first traded on June 18th, 2019. K-Tune’s total supply is 4,637,342,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,146,771 tokens. K-Tune’s official Twitter account is @KTuneofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for K-Tune is medium.com/@k_tune. The official website for K-Tune is www.k-tune.org.

K-Tune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “K-Tune (KTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. K-Tune has a current supply of 4,637,342,479 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of K-Tune is 0.00798439 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.k-tune.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K-Tune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K-Tune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K-Tune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K-Tune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K-Tune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.