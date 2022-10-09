KAKA NFT World (KAKA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $125,581.23

KAKA NFT World (KAKA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One KAKA NFT World token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. KAKA NFT World has a total market cap of $125,581.23 and $21,410.00 worth of KAKA NFT World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KAKA NFT World has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KAKA NFT World Token Profile

KAKA NFT World’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. KAKA NFT World’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,800 tokens. The official website for KAKA NFT World is kakanft.com. KAKA NFT World’s official message board is kakanft.medium.com. KAKA NFT World’s official Twitter account is @kakanftworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KAKA NFT World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAKA NFT World (KAKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KAKA NFT World has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KAKA NFT World is 0.02276515 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $42,989.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kakanft.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAKA NFT World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KAKA NFT World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KAKA NFT World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

