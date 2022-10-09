Kakashi Sensei Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5,013.23 (KAKASHI)

Kakashi Sensei (KAKASHI) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Kakashi Sensei has a total market capitalization of $5,013.23 and approximately $17,267.00 worth of Kakashi Sensei was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kakashi Sensei token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kakashi Sensei has traded 81.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kakashi Sensei

Kakashi Sensei’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. Kakashi Sensei’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens. Kakashi Sensei’s official Twitter account is @kakashitoken. Kakashi Sensei’s official website is kakashisensei.net.

Kakashi Sensei Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakashi Sensei (KAKASHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kakashi Sensei has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kakashi Sensei is 0.00000013 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kakashisensei.net.”

