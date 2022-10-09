KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Cut to $16.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KALV. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.58. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.53.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $26,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

