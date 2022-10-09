Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.19. Kardex has a one year low of $139.91 and a one year high of $337.50.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

