KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA’s launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is https://reddit.com/r/karmaeos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @karmaapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “KARMA (KARMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the EOS platform. KARMA has a current supply of 8,462,823,687.0505 with 5,450,532,380.7923 in circulation. The last known price of KARMA is 0.00061108 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.karmaapp.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars.

