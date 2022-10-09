Karmaverse Zombie Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32,067.57 (SERUM)

Karmaverse Zombie (SERUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. Karmaverse Zombie has a total market capitalization of $32,067.57 and $16,578.00 worth of Karmaverse Zombie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Karmaverse Zombie has traded 76.6% lower against the dollar. One Karmaverse Zombie token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Karmaverse Zombie

Karmaverse Zombie was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Karmaverse Zombie’s total supply is 5,578,732 tokens. Karmaverse Zombie’s official website is karmaverse.io/karmaversezombie. Karmaverse Zombie’s official Twitter account is @karmaverse_io.

Karmaverse Zombie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karmaverse Zombie (SERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Karmaverse Zombie has a current supply of 5,578,732 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Karmaverse Zombie is 0.00582105 USD and is up 17.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,136.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://karmaverse.io/karmaversezombie.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karmaverse Zombie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karmaverse Zombie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karmaverse Zombie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

