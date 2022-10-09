Katalyo Self Reported Market Cap Tops $232,161.88 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Katalyo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $232,161.88 and $65,411.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

According to CryptoCompare, "Katalyo (KTLYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Katalyo has a current supply of 85,000,000 with 10,695,603.584287 in circulation."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

