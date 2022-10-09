KBC Group NV Acquires 65,879 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 305.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,879 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $119.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.87. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $274,300,131.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 640,048 shares of company stock worth $96,779,742. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

