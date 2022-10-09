KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $187.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

