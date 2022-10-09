KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

