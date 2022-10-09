KBC Group NV Decreases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after buying an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,584,000 after buying an additional 425,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after buying an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.47 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.