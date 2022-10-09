KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 80.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $129.80 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,849,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,363,942 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

