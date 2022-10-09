KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,990 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,584 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $224.75 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.83 and a 200 day moving average of $230.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

