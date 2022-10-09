KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

