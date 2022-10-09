KBC Group NV Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,509,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after buying an additional 510,982 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $104.80 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

