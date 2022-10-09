KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

