KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

