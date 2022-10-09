KBC Group NV Purchases 13,629 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $113,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MongoDB by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $182,056.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,613,017.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,863 shares of company stock worth $24,107,585. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $189.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.03 and its 200 day moving average is $303.78. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.51 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB to $430.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

