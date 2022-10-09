KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 366,537 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $238,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

