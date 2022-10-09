KBC Group NV Sells 790 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,743,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

ResMed Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of RMD opened at $222.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $275.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,693. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.