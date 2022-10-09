KBC Group NV Sells 84,799 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,799 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.3% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 16.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kroger by 22.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 389,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 72,230 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 436.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 149,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

