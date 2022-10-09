Kekwcoin (KEKW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44,503.00

Kekwcoin (KEKW) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Kekwcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kekwcoin has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar. Kekwcoin has a market cap of $4,177.74 and approximately $44,503.00 worth of Kekwcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kekwcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kekwcoin Token Profile

Kekwcoin was first traded on May 14th, 2021. Kekwcoin’s official Twitter account is @kekwcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kekwcoin is www.kekw.io.

Kekwcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kekwcoin (KEKW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Kekwcoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Kekwcoin is 0.00000055 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kekw.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kekwcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kekwcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kekwcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kekwcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kekwcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.