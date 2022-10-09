Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Shares Down 13.8%

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.
Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.
