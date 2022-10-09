Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €520.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) target price on Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Kering Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KER stock opened at €449.50 ($458.67) on Thursday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($425.92). The business’s fifty day moving average is €517.02 and its 200 day moving average is €513.40.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

