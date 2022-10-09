Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Jon Hauck Sells 31,346 Shares

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.24), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($916,594.01).

Jon Hauck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Jon Hauck sold 200 shares of Keywords Studios stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,336 ($28.23), for a total transaction of £4,672 ($5,645.24).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,328 ($28.13) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,431.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,373.92. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,476.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Keywords Studios plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,148 ($38.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.69) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

