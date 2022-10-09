KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Down 2.6%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68. 175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.39% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

