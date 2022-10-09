Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,652 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79.
- On Monday, August 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51.
Twilio Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Twilio by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
