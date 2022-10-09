KickToken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $162,868.00 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $829,371.29 and $162,868.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.61 or 0.99998723 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042285 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022374 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,756,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,756,061 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,756,178.64471418. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00681272 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $166,643.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

