KILLTHEZERO One Day Volume Reaches $60,300.00 (KTZ)

KILLTHEZERO (KTZ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. KILLTHEZERO has a market capitalization of $39,359.43 and approximately $60,300.00 worth of KILLTHEZERO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KILLTHEZERO has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One KILLTHEZERO token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KILLTHEZERO Profile

KILLTHEZERO launched on November 18th, 2021. KILLTHEZERO’s total supply is 3,928,151,199,437 tokens. The official website for KILLTHEZERO is kill-the-zero.com. The official message board for KILLTHEZERO is medium.com/@killthezero. The Reddit community for KILLTHEZERO is https://reddit.com/r/killthezero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILLTHEZERO’s official Twitter account is @kill_the_zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KILLTHEZERO

According to CryptoCompare, “KILLTHEZERO (KTZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KILLTHEZERO has a current supply of 3,935,396,958,595 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KILLTHEZERO is 0.00000001 USD and is up 8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kill-the-zero.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILLTHEZERO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILLTHEZERO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILLTHEZERO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

