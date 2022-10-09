KIMCHI.finance Price Down 10.9% This Week (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One KIMCHI.finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $80,589.54 and approximately $158.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

The Reddit community for KIMCHI.finance is https://reddit.com/r/none. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance.

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. KIMCHI.finance has a current supply of 0 with 3,000,680,625 in circulation. The last known price of KIMCHI.finance is 0.00002673 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kimchi.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.