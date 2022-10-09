KING FOREVER Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (KFR)

KING FOREVER (KFR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, KING FOREVER has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One KING FOREVER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KING FOREVER has a total market capitalization of $94,249.69 and approximately $43,554.00 worth of KING FOREVER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KING FOREVER Token Profile

KING FOREVER’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. KING FOREVER’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. KING FOREVER’s official Twitter account is @kingforeverbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. KING FOREVER’s official website is kingforevertoken.com. The Reddit community for KING FOREVER is https://reddit.com/r/kingforevertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KING FOREVER

According to CryptoCompare, “KING FOREVER (KFR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KING FOREVER has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KING FOREVER is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingforevertoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KING FOREVER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KING FOREVER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KING FOREVER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

