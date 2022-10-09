KingDeFi (KRW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $73,958.33

KingDeFi (KRW) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One KingDeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. KingDeFi has a total market cap of $73,958.33 and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KingDeFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KingDeFi Profile

KingDeFi’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. KingDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/kingdefi. KingDeFi’s official website is kingdefi.io. KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @kingdefi2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KingDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “KingDeFi (KRW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KingDeFi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KingDeFi is 0.00000647 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $83.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingdefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KingDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KingDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.