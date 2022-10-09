Kingdom Karnage Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (KKT)

Kingdom Karnage (KKT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Kingdom Karnage token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Karnage has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Kingdom Karnage has a market capitalization of $324,288.88 and approximately $90,888.00 worth of Kingdom Karnage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Kingdom Karnage

Kingdom Karnage’s launch date was January 13th, 2022. Kingdom Karnage’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,311,111 tokens. The official message board for Kingdom Karnage is medium.com/kingdomkarnage. Kingdom Karnage’s official Twitter account is @kingdom_karnage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kingdom Karnage’s official website is kingdomkarnage.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Karnage (KKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kingdom Karnage has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kingdom Karnage is 0.00129731 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $46,649.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingdomkarnage.com/.”

