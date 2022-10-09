KingPad Trading Down 79.8% This Week (CROWN)

KingPad (CROWN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. KingPad has a total market cap of $79,821.48 and $63,512.00 worth of KingPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KingPad token can now be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KingPad has traded 79.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KingPad Token Profile

KingPad launched on December 1st, 2021. KingPad’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for KingPad is kingpad.co. KingPad’s official Twitter account is @kingpadco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KingPad

According to CryptoCompare, “KingPad (CROWN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KingPad has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KingPad is 0.08070886 USD and is down -8.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $75.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingpad.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KingPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

